Neighbors claim construction has created hazards along Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some neighbors along Prospect Avenue claim construction that's part of a $54-million bus rapid transit line has created some hazards that pose a danger to both drivers and pedestrians.

Neighbors are concerned about a giant hole near 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Businesses along Prospect tell FOX4 a large section of sidewalk, curb and pavement were dug out about two weeks ago and left uncovered.

There are footprints of people who continue to walk through the dig site as Prospect remains a busy route in the neighborhood.

Gabriel Eke said the hole has disrupted his business, making it difficult for customers to park near his car dealership.

But he's also concerned that the unfinished mess has attracted children to play in an area where they could get hurt.

"The holes have not been covered," Eke said. "It’s very dangerous. I saw a young man walking through this hole a couple of days ago last week. I feel there’s no barrier to protect people from going in. It has been here for so long that I don’t know when they’re going to close it up."

There are other smaller holes that have been dug along Prospect. They have plastic orange fencing around them.

But there's nothing to prevent someone from stumbling into the large excavated area. And nothing to stop a car from straying out of its lane and ending up in the ditch.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority says it has a team working with businesses on Prospect to address their construction concerns.

Neighbors say they're happy to see the improvements taking place, but say the work is dragging. They believe two weeks is too long to wait for a hole to get filled.