Vehicle hits child just west of 101st and Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police dispatcher confirmed to FOX4 that a child was injured when a vehicle hit them Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. near West 101st and Jefferson Street. This is just west of 101st and Wornall.

Police said the child’s injuries are considered minor.

Investigators have not yet released details about what led up to the vehicle hitting the child.