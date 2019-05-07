× Wahlburgers in Olathe is giving away free food for a year to the best dressed Donnie Wahlberg fan

OLATHE, Kan. — Calling all Donnie Wahlberg fans and fans of his family’s popular restaurant chain, Wahlburgers!

The location in Olathe, West 119th Street and South Black Bob Road, is looking for the biggest Donnie fans.

All you have to do is stop by on Tuesday to enter their “Best Dressed Fan Contest.”

At 5 p.m. they’ll pick one person to win free Wahlburgers for a year. The winner gets one $25 gift card a month for the next 12 months. The winner must be present to win.

Donnie’s band, New Kids on the Block, is at Sprint Center Tuesday night as part of the Mixtape Tour with Tiffany, who was on the FOX4 Morning Show. Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature will also perform.

The restaurant said they could not confirm whether Donnie would be making an appearance at the restaurant.