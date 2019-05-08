A familiar face, Benny Feilhaber back with Sporting KC in trade with Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Things in Colorado didn't work out the way he had hoped, so it's new start for an old, popular face in KCK.

"I never got to see this place, so it was kind of exciting to come here today," Benny Feilhaber said.

Wednesday morning, Sporting Kansas City welcome back a familiar face to the training pitch.

The team acquired the veteran midfielder from the Colorado Rapids for 22-year-old defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and an undisclosed draft pick.

"I'm hoping it's a lot of the same of when I was here. We won a lot of things together," Feilhaber said. "It was a successful five years for me and the club, and I want to get back to that."

Feilhaber was an MLS Cup champion with Sporting KC. He wound up scoring 32 goals with 37 assists during five seasons in Kansas City.

He's hoping he can get Sporting KC back on track with all the injuries they've had.

"Some of the quality isn't healthy right now, but I think the quality is there to become a championship team this year or else I wouldn't have come here," he said.

"He's someone at this time that can help us immensely on the field through this tough time when we have a lot of guys missing," Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. "He knows the way we play. All of the qualities he has as a player, they don't just fit but they actually enhance what we're trying to do. He's probably one of the best American soccer players technically and also seeing the game and then also knowing how to manage the game."

Of course some things have changed.

"I'm 34 years old. I don't know how many more years I'm going to play," Feilhaber said. "I want to be on a team that's competitive and fighting for championships."

But catching up with old teammates hasn't.

"As much as I consider myself friends with a lot of these guys, just don't get a chance to talk with them on a daily basis when you're not playing with them," he said. "So it's fun to be back with those guys."