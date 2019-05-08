After customer left waiting nearly a year on furniture company, Problem Solvers spur quick resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First it was delayed, then lost en route, then the communication just stopped. Amy Lerner's mom has been waiting nearly a year for a piece of custom-painted furniture.

She paid $895 for a custom-painted secretary desk to be shipped from Weston, Missouri, to her Virginia home. It was supposed to arrive July of last year, but she's still waiting. That's why Lerner, who lives in Kansas City, called FOX4 Problem Solvers.

"My mom made the transaction last May that's when all the craziness started," said Lerner who had bought a piece of furniture from the same Weston company months earlier. The painted chest of drawers was so attractive, her mom also bought a piece. That transaction went smoothly.

"She was totally happy," Lerner said.

So happy, that she ordered a second piece -- the secretary desk. The one she's still waiting for.

She kept texting and calling the owner who kept promising the desk would soon be on its way. But by September there were just more excuses. The furniture shop owner blamed the shipping company, saying it had been lost in transit.

By November, when it still hadn't arrived, Amy's mom demanded a refund. The shop owner promised not only to give her her money back, but to send her another piece for free. Neither of those things ever happened.

Finally her mom disputed the charge with her credit card company, but the card company said too much time had passed.

"It's extremely frustrating," Amy said. "My mom has called me a couple of times crying because of this."

It did seem ridiculous, the string of text messages and empty promises from a furniture restorer who otherwise seemed to have a good reputation. Curious as to what went wrong, Problem Solvers paid a visit to the Weston-based business. That's where we met Kimberly Collier, owner of Second Chance Studios.

Collier seemed surprised to learn that Amy's mom had contacted us. She said she thought the problem had been solved by disputing the credit card charge.

She said she had not noticed on her own credit card statements that the dispute had been denied.

"You are telling me this," Collier said. "I did not know this."

The good news is that as soon as we made her aware of the problem, she solved it. Later that same day she expedited a cashier's check to Amy's mom in Virginia.

Problem solved.