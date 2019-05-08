Chiefs sign former LB Derrick Johnson to one-day contract so he can retire as a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract so he can retire from the NFL in red as a Chief.

The Chiefs announced the news on social media Wednesday saying “the franchise leader in tackles will retire as a Chief.”

We have signed Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract. The franchise leader in tackles will retire as a Chief. Congratulations, @superdj56! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fD5hFDoJty — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 8, 2019

Johnson began his professional career in Kansas City when the Chiefs picked him up in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He was the 15th overall pick. Johnson spent 13 years in Kansas City.

The four-time Pro Bowler is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler with 1,262 stops in his career.

The Chiefs did not renew Johnson’s contract when it expired March 14, 2018. He then signed with the Raiders and played the 2018 season in Oakland.

When he left Kansas City, Johnson released the following statement:

“I’d like to thank the Hunt family, my coaches, teammates and the staff for the tremendous amount of support I received over the years,” Johnson said. “I love Kansas City and this fan base, they’ve always had my back. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to spend 13 years in a place I love. I plan on playing for several more years because I love this game so much, but I look forward to retiring as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when my career is over. I’ll miss my Chiefs teammates – we made a lot of big plays together over the years – and I wish them the best in bringing a championship home to the best and loudest fans in the NFL.”