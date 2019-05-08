Child finds $40,000 in methamphetamine in box of Legos from South Carolina consignment shop

STATESBORO, Ga. — A child opened a box expecting Legos but got $40,000 in methamphetamine instead, according to The Statesboro Herald.

Three women from Georgia found the box that appeared to be full of Legos on a trip to consignment shop in Charleston, South Carolina.

They bought the box and gifted it to a child in Statesboro, Georgia.

When the child found three pounds of methamphetamine, the women contacted the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear exactly how the consignment shop ended up with the drugs, but the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office believes the box may have ended up at the shop after it was mailed to a wrong address.

Dealers sometimes ship drugs to abandoned homes, but mail carriers delivering to abandoned places will often leave the packages with neighbors.

Sometimes unclaimed packages are even auctioned off, “sort of like ‘Storage Wars,’” the sheriff’s office told the Herald.