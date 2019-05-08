Former Shawnee Christian school director accused of child sex crimes heading to trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The former director of a Johnson County Christian school accused of child sex crimes is headed to trial.

Dennis Creason was in court Wednesday or a pre-trial hearing -- and we're learning some of his former employees now have ties to a brand new school.

Creason now faces six charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. That's down from nine when he was first arrested last August.

He and his wife, Robin, ran Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee. He's accused of inappropriate sexual contact with students on-campus. Oaklawn has since been shut down, and the entire property is now up for sale.

But just a few months ago, Legacy Schoolhouse opened its doors in Shawnee. Someone shared an anonymous post online, warning it's being run by the same people in charge of Oaklawn.

It turns out, Legacy's CEO is Jennifer Kelly.

During Dennis Creason's pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Kelly's name was mentioned by his own attorney, as a witness in his upcoming trial.

"We will probably call Jennifer Kelly. She's on the state's witness list. She's an employee of the school, former employee of the school, and in fact, she was interviewed by detective sterling and the state did provide a video/audio recording of that interview," said Creason's defense attorney, Paul Cramm. "So she might be another fact witness who'd be available."

While the Creasons are not listed on any formal documents tied to the new Legacy Schoolhouse, another school with a similar name filed a complaint that Legacy was essentially a re-branding of Oaklawn.

In records obtained by FOX4, the state of Kansas was called to investigate Legacy for operating an illegal child care and not having a license.

In those documents, inspectors note they were greeted by an unnamed woman, who they recognized as the former leader of Christots Montessori. Christots' website still shows a "Ms. Robin" as teaching weekly Bible classes.

Legacy's director insists the Creasons have no involvement or ties to the new school.

Meanwhile, jury selection in Creason's trial will start Friday, and opening statements could be heard Monday.