OMAHA, Neb -- Interstate 29 from northern Missouri to Iowa is open.

Historic flooding that hit the area in March and forced crews to shut down the interstate.

Construction crews made great progress at several places that received major damage from the March floods, said Scott Suhr, transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office last week.

The interstate wasn't expected to reopen until Memorial Day.