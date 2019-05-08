Intentionally Eat’s recipe for easy air fried vegetable samosas

These crispy, flaky vegetable samosas from Intentionally Eat stuffed with spicy potato filling take only 10 mins to air fry. Serve this skinnier version samosa with a cilantro dipping sauce and a side salad for a delicious dinner that’s satisfying and healthy. Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 onion, chopped fine

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 – 1/2 cup frozen peas

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

5 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed

Instructions Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, cumin, garam masala and saute for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the mashed potatoes, peas, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and heat through for another 2 minutes.

Unroll the phyllo dough and cover with a damp towel. Peel off one or two sheets and keep the remaining dough covered.

Lay the sheets flat and cut into thirds lengthwise. Lightly brush them with olive oil. Place 2 Tbsp of the filling at the end of the strip. Take the left corner and fold diagonally to the right. Continue folding making triangles until you reach the end. (Just like folding a flag).

Brush the entire outside of the triangle with olive oil and seal it.

Air Fry for approximately 10 minutes at 320 degrees or until golden and crisp, checking after 5 minutes and turning if necessary.

Serve warm with dipping sauce or with chopped cilantro and enjoy!

Nutrition

Serving: 1 samosa | Calories: 64 kcal | Carbohydrates: 12 g | Protein: 2 g | Fat: 1 g | Fiber: 1 g

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.