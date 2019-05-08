Join FOX4 in the fight against cancer at Relay for Life on both sides of the state line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This summer you can join FOX4 to help raise money for cancer research and programs, and you can do it in more than one place.

Relay for Life takes place on June 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Discovery Middle School in Liberty, Mo., and the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. It is the American Cancer Society`s most successful fundraiser and the organization`s signature event. Since it began in the 1980`s, Relay for Life events have raised nearly $5 billion. FOX4 is a proud media sponsor, the event in 2018 helped raise more than $217,000.

FOX4's Loren Halifax and Pat McGonigle will emcee in Liberty, you'll find Nick Vasos and Kim Byrnes at the Kansas Speedway.

It`s not too late to sign up, or even start your own team. Click this link for more information.