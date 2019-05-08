Kansas City man pleads guilty to murder in shooting at Overland Park school playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Kansas City man accused of killing one co-worker and trying to kill another last July as they worked at Sunrise Point Elementary has pleaded guilty to all charges against him. Anthony Grable, 33, faces sentencing on June 25 for first-degree murder, attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary.

Grable was installing playground equipment at the school when police say a fight over tools escalated to a crime spree where he shot and killed Todd Eugene Davis, and shot Efren Joaquin Gomez, who is now paralyzed. Grable then unsuccessfully tried to carjack someone at a car wash at 151st and Metcalf, but did manage to steal an SUV from a man a few blocks away.

Afterwards, police say he drove to the carjacking victim's house, which was close to the scene of the deadly shooting. Police realized the suspect was there when they brought the victim home, and he noticed one of his dogs was outside.

Grable was ordered to undergo a mental competency exam shortly after he was arrested, and was deemed competent to stand trial in December. Court records say he made his guilty pleas Tuesday, he remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.