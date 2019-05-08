Lee’s Summit man charged in Tuesday shooting

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 37-year-old Lee’s Summit man is facing charges following a shooting Tuesday night.

Robert R. Graham was charged Wednesday with first degree assault and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker.

According to court documents, Lee’s Summit police officers were sent to Lee’s Summit Medical Center Tuesday evening on a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Dispatch reported the shooting happened at a home near Chipman Road and Olive Street.

The victim told police the person who shot him was Graham, a coworker of his. The victim told detectives that he was picked up at his home in Lee’s Summit by a second coworker who drove him to Graham’s house. Graham told the victim to come inside because he wanted to speak with him. Graham began arguing with the victim about him talking bad about him to others online. The suspect left the room and then came back pointing what appeared to be a “410 sawed off shotgun” at the victim.

Graham pointed the gun at “face level,” where the victim reached up to move the barrel of the gun down. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim’s foot pushed it close then shot him in the foot. Graham then put another round in the shotgun and told the victim he would shoot him again if he didn’t leave the home. The victim ran out of the home and tried to get into his other coworkers vehicle, who then backed up and left the scene, leaving the victim.

The victim was picked up by a woman, not involved in the incident, who took the victim to the hospital.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found the disassembled 410 shotgun and a spent shotgun shell, as well as live rounds inside the home.

Prosecutors have recommended a bond of $50,000 for Graham.