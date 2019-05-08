Topeka man sentenced for role in 2017 Lawrence triple murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Topeka man was sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder in downtown Lawrence Wednesday.

Ahmad Rayton, 23, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for attempting to kill Robert Wheeler on Oct. 1, 2017. When he’s released, he will be under two years of supervised probation and have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Wheeler and another victim survived their injuries, but Leah Brown, Colwin Henderson III and Tre’Mel Dean-Rayton died in the shooting.

Brown was the only victim who didn’t know anyone involved in the shooting, which started as a confrontation between a group of people near 11th and Massachusetts Streets around the time that a nearby bar was closing.

Rayton’s case co-defendant, Anthony Roberts Jr., is set to go to trial for murder on June 10.

Another defendant, Dominique McMillion pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Battery and was released from jail.