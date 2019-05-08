With donations down and need up, Salvation Army in Independence asking for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Every day hundreds of people walk into the Salvation Army looking for help.

Now, the Salvation Army of Independence needs your help supporting programs, like the summer day camp scheduled for June.

Maj. Corp Officer Ken Shiels said they've seen fewer donations this year as well as a greater need for help.

"Christmas time, we came about $10,000 short of our goal. While some might think that is not a whole lot of money, it is," he said.

Shiels said this is one of their busiest times of the year.

"Homelessness is not something just associated with cold weather. In fact, when the weather gets better, people are more likely to become homeless," Shiels said.

In addition to impacting daily programs, the lack of donations might also impact this year's summer youth program.

"We will find a way to make it happen. But it would be a lot easier if we did not have to worry about where the funds are coming from. A lack of funds impacts everything that we do," Shiels said.

Whether it's donating money, canned foods or time, Shiels said a little bit goes a long way.

"Kansas City is a great community, they always respond to the needs. And the people here in Independence, I'm hoping will hear this and respond with those checks and those donations," Shiels said.

If you'd like to donate, contact Salvation Army of Independence on 14700 E. Truman Road.