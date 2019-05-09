Authorities investigating after ‘hit list’ found in Cass County high school bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREXEL, Mo. – The mom of two high school sophomores in Cass County won’t let her teens return to school until the person who named them on a "hit list" is found.

Andrea Harris said her daughters, Madison and Jade, were among five students included in a threatening note found in a bathroom at Drexel High School on Monday.

“You never know 100 percent [if your kids are safe], but to have a list come out that somebody is threatening your children is even harder," Harris said. "I haven’t sent them to school since."

“It’s kind of scary to think that someone would want us dead because no matter how much I dislike someone I would never wish death on them,” Madison added.

The two sisters said they don’t feel safe knowing that the person responsible for the note hasn’t been caught. Their mother agrees, especially considering the threat was found a day before a deadly school shooting in Colorado.

“Even though I’ve been told this is not a credible threat, it is not a joke,” Harris said. “It’s a sick joke, especially when it comes to the safety of your children.”

Superintendent Terry Mayfield sent the following statement to FOX4 regarding the threat:

“On Monday, May 6, a student reported seeing a threat written in a school restroom stall. The District took immediate steps to secure the area, the building, and all students in order to contact law enforcement and begin an investigation. Threats of any kind are taken seriously and reviewed thoroughly. We appreciate the student who reported the threat immediately.

We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement during their investigation into the matter.”

The district would not comment on the nature of the threat or the students involved because of privacy laws.

Harris said the superintendent has been understanding of the family’s concerns and has allowed them to stay home, but she’s more concerned with how long it’s taking to find the person who wrote the note.

There are just over 100 students who attend the high school, according to online records.

“This is a small school. Somebody should be held accountable and it can’t be that hard to figure out,” Harris said.

She’s afraid with more week left in the school, nothing will be done.

“It’s just going to be swept under the rug and we’re just supposed to forget as the new school year starts in August,” Harris said.

Drexel police confirmed they are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.