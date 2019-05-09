Housing authority hits landlord with list of issues at rental KC mom calls unsafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One day after a FOX4 investigation into the conditions of a KC mom's rental home, an inspector with the Kansas City Housing Authority showed up Thursday and checked out the house.

In less than 30 minutes, the inspector said he didn't find any safety or health issues.

However, he said he did spot "several deficiencies" inside the home near 55th and Tracy Avenue.

"He said my landlord needs to fix the holes in the bottom of the living room floor from the rat holes, seal up the ceilings and stop the water draining in the kitchen. He just keeps acting like he doesn't see anything wrong," Malekia Morton said.

The Kansas City mom is talking about her landlord, Ernest Obasi.

Morton said shortly after she moved into the the east side home last July, a number of things went wrong. She said she repeatedly tried to get her landlord, Ernest Obasi, to fix her leaking bedroom, kitchen pipe and toilet -- but to no avail.

Morton turned to FOX4 for help.

"I now think I should not have moved in. Yes, I do regret it," she said.

On Thursday, FOX4's Robert Townsend tried to ask Obasi about the results of the Housing Authority's inspection, but the frustrated landlord wouldn't say much.

"You know the inspection is done. That's a charade," Obasi said.

While he calls the inspection "a charade," Edwin Lowndes, the executive director of the Kansas City Housing Authority, called it a necessity if the landlord wants to continue receiving government-assisted payments for the housing authority's Voucher Program, commonly called Section 8.

"The landlord needs to uphold their end of the bargain in providing quality housing," Lowndes said. "Having leaks in your piping or in your plumbing is not quality housing. He'll have basically 30 days, until June 3rd, to have everything 100% completed, and we'll be back out there to re-inspect that house."

Disappointed, Morton just wants her squeaky, shaking front porch and other problems fixed.

"I think the Housing Authority needs to do a better job when it comes to these inspections," she said. "If a landlord doesn't have his or her property up to par, then I don't think they should let people move into them. I now know that I need to do a better job and pay closer to things at these properties for the sake of me and my children."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the city is scheduled to do its own inspection at the same property.