Joe’s Golf Tournaments run April to October every year. To feature your charity golf tourney, please fill out the form below the calendar. Please note the calendar is usually updated Thursday thru Sunday.
Joe’s Golf Tournaments
-
Overland Park golf champion on the rise, winning long-drive contest at Augusta National
-
Local districts opposed to Missouri bill that would push back first day of school
-
Hyperloop CEO says Missouri route from Kansas City to St. Louis tops his list for project
-
Black History Visionaries: R&B staple Jeffrey Osborne
-
Bill that would push back first day of school in Missouri advances in Jefferson City
-
-
Private property experts voice concerns over proposed Hyperloop in Missouri
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: And now for something different… (FRI-3/1)
-
How to make a flatbread with just 3 ingredients
-
This North Kansas City company is working to save trees by making paper
-
Lee’s Summit Police need help locating missing 21-year-old woman
-
-
2019 Senior Sendoffs: Countdown to the final days of high school
-
Get your legal questions answered this week through ‘Ask-A-Lawyer’ phone lines
-
After brothers killed in two different KC murders, sister begs for tips, information