No injuries after report of shots fired at K-State Foundation Building

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State University tweeted Thursday that there are no injuries after reports that shots had been fired at the K-State Foundation Building.
The University added that the building's staff can resume normal work. They're just asking people to avoid the area while police conduct an investigation.
The Foundation Building is at Kimball and Dennison, which is very close to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The K-State Rec Center was on lockdown for a short period of time.
39.183608 -96.571669