No injuries after report of shots fired at K-State Foundation Building

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State University tweeted Thursday that there are no injuries after reports that shots had been fired at the K-State Foundation Building.

The University added that the building's staff can resume normal work. They're just asking people to avoid the area while police conduct an investigation.

The Foundation Building is at Kimball and Dennison, which is very close to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The K-State Rec Center was on lockdown for a short period of time.

K-State Alerts:Scene is safe. No injuries reported. Avoid area to allow officers to investigate the incident. Foundation staff can resume normal work. — K-State (@KState) May 9, 2019

K-State Alerts: Report of shots fired at the K-State Foundation Bldg @ Kimball and Dennison. Officers on scene. Stay Clear of the area. Updates will follow — K-State (@KState) May 9, 2019

Our facility is currently in lockdown procedure. Please avoid the area and do not come to the rec until the all clear is given. We will update as we receive information https://t.co/DcCCdXjs17 — K-State Rec Services (@KStateRec) May 9, 2019