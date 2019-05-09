No injuries after report of shots fired at K-State Foundation Building

Posted 11:21 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, May 9, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State University tweeted Thursday that there are no injuries after reports that shots had been fired at the K-State Foundation Building.

The University added that the building's staff can resume normal work. They're just asking people to avoid the area while police conduct an investigation.

Screen shot of Kansas State Foundation Building at Kimball and Dennison in Manhattan. (Photo: Google)

The Foundation Building is at Kimball and Dennison, which is very close to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The K-State Rec Center was on lockdown for a short period of time.

