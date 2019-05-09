Kansas City man sentenced to 20 years in Westport murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend two decades behind bars for a 2016 murder in Westport.

Tyre Jackson, 36, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in the fatal shooting of Derrick Jones in October 2016.

According to court records, Jones was found in a parking lot near 40th and Mill Street in the Westport area.

The probable cause statement says he was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. Video showed that two suspects, including Jackson, were observed in the area at the time of the shooting.

They were observed holding a white Styrofoam cup. The cup and straw were recovered from the scene and lab tests of DNA from the cup matched Jackson’s, court documents say.

Court documents say shell casings at the scene also matched casings found at the homicide scene and a gun found in Jackson’s vehicle was determined to be one used at the homicide scene.

Charges are still pending against Arthur Simpson, a second defendant in the case.