Kansas State police still looking for suspect in shots fired incident; no ongoing threat

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Police say they're still searching for a suspect after shots were fired Thursday morning at Kansas State, but there's not an ongoing threat.

Shots were fired around 11 a.m. Thursday at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues. No one was injured.

K-State police said officers determined the incident involved an argument between people who aren't connected to the university.

The dispute, police said, started on off-campus on the east side of Manhattan and moved to the parking lot north of the Foundation Building, which is where shots were fired.

Police said after the shooting, the victim drove to the Riley County Police Department to report what had happened.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time.

K-State police and Riley County police are still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 785-532-6412 or 785-537-2112.

39.183608 -96.571669