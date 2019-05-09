KC Forum: EPICC and Learning Disabilities

2019-15 I host a public affairs radio show Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about EPICC, a program to help with the recent opiod crisis out of emergency rooms in the metro. A mom fights for her son when she finds out he has learning disabilities and she writes a book to help other parents.


Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders

