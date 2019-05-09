KCI terminal construction will cause a reversal to current traffic pattern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will force a traffic pattern change that drivers coming to and from terminals B and C need to know about. In June of 2020, the traffic pattern will be reversed, and drivers will utilize roundabouts to get in and out of the existing terminals.

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Council Aviation Committee, consultants and Aviation Department staff gave an update on the changes to Kansas City Council.

The new terminal and garage will span the existing International Circle, the roadway that links the three existing terminals.

To accommodate new construction, the circle lots of E1, E2 and International Circle in front of Terminal A will close. The circle lot closures begin Friday, May 10, drivers won’t be allowed to enter, but returning travelers already parked in these lots will be able to exit. These lots are permanently closing.

In order to access terminal B and C, inbound traffic will be diverted the other way on Cookingham Drive to outbound International Circle. It will become a two-way road with two lanes of travel in each direction separated by a concrete median.

Drivers will access the two terminals with traffic roundabouts, encountering Terminal C and then Terminal B. Traffic construction on roundabouts starts in August with several phases ongoing through the fall. There will be intermittent lane closures for this construction. Reverse flow on International Circle occurs in June 2020, with International Circle returning to one-way traffic upon opening of the new terminal.