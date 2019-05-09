× Moms get in free to the Kansas City Zoo on Mother’s Day this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate Mother’s Day, this Sunday, moms get in free at the Kansas City Zoo!

But the perks for mom don’t stop there. The zoo says mothers will also receive a complimentary beverage this Sunday. (It’s not clear what that beverage entails though.)

So kids, grab your mom and treat her to a relaxing day at the zoo where you can see furry, scaly and feathery moms and their babies interacting.

The zoo is open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.