Moms get in free to the Kansas City Zoo on Mother’s Day this Sunday

Posted 4:03 pm, May 9, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate Mother’s Day, this Sunday, moms get in free at the Kansas City Zoo!

But the perks for mom don’t stop there. The zoo says mothers will also receive a complimentary beverage this Sunday. (It’s not clear what that beverage entails though.)

So kids, grab your mom and treat her to a relaxing day at the zoo where you can see furry, scaly and feathery moms and their babies interacting.

The zoo is open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

