North Kansas City school introduces new practices to reduce state testing anxiety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of students across the metro are in the final stretch before summer break. But the final weeks of school also means anxiety for some.

To help students cope with added stress of state testing, Eastgate 6th Grade Center in North Kansas City Schools is introducing some new practices.

"During the tests we provide them with mints and candies, things they can suck on while testing. We also provide them with breaks. They're allowed to get up and stretch their legs. They are allowed to put their head down. Just to kind of stop and think about it," said Nina Johnson, an Eastgate teacher.

An added advantage is the tests are no longer timed, giving the students as much time as they need -- even if that means staying late.

"Even when they have to stop and go to other classes, they know they are able to come back and continue, and they know they are not forced to finish at a specific time," Johnson said.

Calmed and relaxed is the goal and, according to teachers at Eastgate, these practices proven to work.

Sixth-grader Elma Kelgic agrees.

"Sometimes I kind of have knots in my stomach because I always think, 'I need to ace this test! I need to make my family proud,'" Elma said. "When people do have anxiety, I feel like pausing the test and the teacher even helping them through the way is very helpful."

As Elma prepares for her MAPS test, beginning on Friday, she said she'll be a little more relaxed. Teachers also play soothing music during test time.

The annual testing helps for placement the next school year.