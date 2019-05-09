Two young drivers ready to race in truck series this weekend at Kansas Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Truck racing wasn't the dream as kids.

"I wanted to become a professional bull rider, but my mom wasn't having a son for a cowboy," 18-year-old Tyler Ankrum said.

"My dad owned a snowmobile racetrack," 21-year-old Natalie Decker said. "I didn't do much snowmobile racing, but I grew up around it, and that's what got me into racing."

But as two truck drivers in the upcoming Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway, the two DGR-Crosley teammates are getting ready for race weekend.

"When I tell people I'm a race car driver, it's really funny the reaction I get," Decker said. "They're usually really surprised and want to see a picture right away and that they do not believe."

She also has previous experience on Kansas Speedway.

"I've done the ARCA race before, done it twice, so I'm excited to come here in the trucks," Decker said. "Last race that we did last year, we got sixth."

Ankrum, her teammate, had to miss the first three races because he wasn't eligible due to his age. But once he turned 18, was he intimidated?

"Heck yeah, because it's really hard to win the truck series, especially in your rookie year," he said. "You kind of start to doubt yourself a little bit, but you know it's all about closing all that out and saying, you know, 'You can do this.'"

So as they get set for this weekend's activities and making visits like the one Thursday at the KU Cancer Center, on Friday night, they at least think they've got one leg up on a certain trait compared to the other drivers.

"We're probably the only blondes -- well I would say, the best looking drivers in the field," Ankrum joked.