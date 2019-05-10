Chest of drawers sold online by Amazon, Walmart recalled over deadly tip-over risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall after one fatality has been reported because of a tipping hazard.

South Shore Furniture is recalling over 300,000 Libra style three-drawer chests, which are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, according to the CPSC.

The furniture company has received two reports of tip-over incidents involving the recalled chest of drawers. One reported incident resulted in a fatality involving a 2-year-old and an unanchored, empty, three-drawer chest. In another incident, a child received bruises on his leg, along with scratches.

The products were sold online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.

Please note that some models of the three-drawer chests listed above were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that also included a bed and nightstand. Only the three-drawer chests in the bedroom sets are included in this recall, according to the CPSC.

If you have one of the recalled chests, stop using it immediately, and put it in an area that can not be accessed by a child.

Then, contact South Shore to select one of the following options:

• Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;

• Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or

• Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Contact South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online.