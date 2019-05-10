College student originally from Kansas City electrocuted while jumping across rooftops in Texas

WAXAHACHIE, Tex. — A 20-year-old student at a North Texas university died late Sunday evening while jumping from building to building in downtown Waxahachie, his school confirmed.

Jedidiah Brookbank, a student at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, was electrocuted after he came into contact with a power line while jumping across rooftops, police said. He was killed instantly.

The school said Brookbank came to the university from Kansas City and had just completed his junior year.

“Our hearts break for family and friends who are hurting and we ask that you join us in praying for God’s peace to comfort them,” the school said in statement.

Brookbank’s sister told the school, “He brightened up any room he entered with his laugh, smile, amazing personality, and ability to make anyone feel instantly welcomed and valued.”