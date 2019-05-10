Dave Eckert’s top picks for Mother’s Day brunch

Strawberry Creme Profiteroles from Café Trio

Choux Pastry:

1 c. water

1 stick butter

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 ounces flour

4 eggs, plus 2 egg yolks

Strawberry Creme filling:

1 c. heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/4 c. strawberry jam

Directions:

Bring water, butter, sugar and salt to a simmer over medium high heat until butter has melted. Once butter has all melted add in flour and stir until batter comes together and pulls from the sides of the pan.

Remove from heat and put into the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment to cool for about 5 minutes. Start mixer on low and add eggs one at a time, waiting until fully incorporated before adding the next egg. Put batter into a piping bag and pipe out half dollar size dollops onto parchment.

Bake at 425 degrees for 7 minutes, drop oven to 375 degrees and bake an additional 5-7 minutes until golden brown. Poke a small hole in the bottom of each pastry immediately when they come out of the oven to release steam inside.

To make filling – whip cream, powdered sugar together until it thickens into a stiff whipped cream, about 5 minutes on high. Gently fold in jam and put into a pastry bag fitted with a small metal tip. Once choux has cooled, fill each pastry through the whole poked in the bottom.

Profiteroles may be eaten immediately or placed in a freezer to chill for a frozen dessert as well.

*For a savory option: omit sugar, bump salt up to 1 teaspoon, add 1 tablespoon of herbs like rosemary or sage in with the flour addition and fill with a soft spreadable cheese or crème fraiche.

Trio Quiche from Café Trio

Dough:

1 1/4 c unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out the dough

1/2 tsp. table salt

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

4 tsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

3 Tbsp. vegetable shortening

4 – 5 Tbsp. ice water

Filling:

14 whole eggs

2 quarts heavy cream

10Kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Combine flour, salt, sugar and butter in food processor with blade attachments and pulse until mixture resembles coarse sand. Add shortening and pulse a few more times until incorporated. Remove dough from bowl. Add ice water and work in with spatula until a pliable ball forms. Wrap and chill for 30 minutes before use. When ready to use, roll out to ¼ inch thick and line desired cake pan.

For Filling:

Add heavy cream to a pot and slowly bring to a simmer. In the meantime, whisk eggs in a bowl. When Cream is hot, slowly temper your eggs by adding small ladles of hot cream to your bowl while whisking quickly. Once the eggs have reached the same temperature as the cream, add back to your pot and continue to whisk until thickened, about 10 minutes. Season at this time to your liking and add whatever ingredients you may like to the quiche. Pour into cake pan and bake at 300 degrees uncovered for 30 min, and one hour covered.

Nirvana Breakfast from Aixois

Ingredients:

Whole grain bread (we use Farm to Market Grains galore)

4 avocados

2 organic eggs

Organic Spinach

Olive oil

Lime juice

Salt / pepper

Goat cheese

Directions:

Toast bread. Smash avocados in a bowl, add lime juice, salt and pepper and a tablespoon of olive oil. Set aside and make eggs, we serve them poached but anyway you like them works! Cook spinach quickly then assemble with avocado spread then cooked spinach (you can substitute any greens) eggs on top and sprinkle with goat cheese. If you like a little heat add your favorite hot sauce.

