LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Emergency crews worked on a crash on Friday afternoon where a driver’s car flipped on its roof.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said westbound I-470 at Colbern Road was closed as the car was precariously close to the edge.

Emergency crews were at the scene, but so far there’s no word on injuries. The interstate has since been reopened.

🚨Breaking Update: The end result from this afternoon's crash on I-470 and Colbern Rd. @cityofLS #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ib2dGfhepm — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 10, 2019