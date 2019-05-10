Four places you must stop at during your visit to Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- FOX4 has come up with a few places worth paying a visit to during your next family-travel trip.

Our first of several Zip Trip visits begins in Lexington at the Battle of Lexington Historic Site. It features a museum detailing the historic battle along with a home that sat in the middle of the Battle of Lexington in 1861.

"The Anderson house is a staple in the city of Lexington. It’s a place where you can go and really see the past because we have it built as a home that you would have found in the 1860s," Chris Fritsche, the Natural Resource Manager, said.

If seeing Civil War bullet holes aren't your thing, then you might enjoy a trip to the Big River Ranch.

BRR is 2,100 acres of land that is the home of free-roaming horses, a camp site, along with the Missouri River.

"There’s a lot of history. There’s the Indians I found a Indian hatchets out here. Arrowheads, all kinds of things. The civil war… there’s a lot of history in this town, I’d like to see this town survive and bring people into here." they’re they’re very special to me. I grew up here.. I love the town I’ve been here my whole life."

On the other end of town is a popular destination for weddings, Linwood Lawn. The mansion was built in 1859 and now operates as a bed and breakfast. It features items, and amenities, that were used in the 1800s.

To help fuel your journey through Lexington, we're told everyone has to swing by Maid-Rite and enjoy their famous loose meat sandwich.

"The best part about it is, this place was built in 1945, opened in 46, and have the cooker from back then. It’s a cast iron cooker and has been cooking for 73 years."