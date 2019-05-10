× Greenwood man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced Patrick Powell to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of a Kansas City man.

Powell, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 52-year-old Rodney Thurber in November 2017.

In addition to his life in prison sentence for first-degree murder, Powell will also serve 10 years for the armed criminal action conviction. Each sentence will run concurrently.

According to court documents, police were called to the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue and found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that a co-defendant in the case, Caitlyn Riffle, visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun when Powell, who identified himself as Riffle’s boyfriend, entered Thurber’s apartment and shot him.

Using video from the scene, cell phone records and a gun trace, police arrested Powell and Riffle a few weeks after the crime.

Riffle’s trial is scheduled for January 2020.