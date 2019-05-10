Kansas farmers face planting deadline, wet weather could affect store prices later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- Despite slowly receding floods across the Midwest, a new problem has spouted for farmers hoping to salvage their fields.

The ground is still too soft to plant.

David Drimmel, a Kansas farmer, would have already had all his corn seeds planted by now. However, flooding and continuous rainy weather have left his fields muddy and unusable.

Flooding has adversely affected several communities throughout the Midwest this year. A Kansas City neighborhood has been struggling with flooded streets that residents say haven't been fixed. In Iowa, a flood barrier holding back the Mississippi in Davenport broke, filling the downtown with water.

Kansas State agriculture agent Leroy Russel said farmers across the state are concerned because they are working against a deadline. In order to have their crops insured, farmers need to have their seeds planted by May 25.

Drimmel said even the corn he has planted is not growing as it should be. He said all this trouble could affect prices in grocery stores later this year.

For now, farmers will have to keep waiting.