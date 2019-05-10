Kansas Speedway is the center of the NASCAR world this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series makes it’s way to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Digital-Ally 400 on Saturday night and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be in action on Friday night for the Digital-Ally 250.

Clint Bowyer always likes coming home to Kansas. Bowyer a fan favorite, is looking for his first cup win at Kansas. Just a few miles from Lakeside Speedway where Clint spent his Friday nights crafting the skills that still serve him well in the cup series. Even though it is a homecoming, he is looking for a little love from Kansas Speedway. He did win the truck race in 2011 here, but in the cup series he has only six top ten’s in 21 starts. Boyer has run well this season, although no trips to victory lane yet. So no better place to pick up that first win of the season than right here at home.

If you are Martin Truex, Jr. you are really glad to be coming back to Kansas Speedway. Coming off of his dominating win last week at Dover, he returns to a tack where he has two wins, but it is the type of track that he has shown great success in the last couple of seasons. In fact his two wins at Kansas came in 2017 as he won the spring race and the fall race on his way to the 2017 championship. He also has eight top five’s, nine top ten’s in 21 races.

Kyle Busch is looking to continue his string of top ten finishes this week at Kansas Speedway. Busch has opened the season with 11 straight top ten finishes and will set a new record this weekend if he rolls out another top ten finish. Of course Busch would love to set the new mark, but this week he would like to do it with a win. Busch has just one win at Kansas Speedway and 4 DNF’s.