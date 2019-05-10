KC Tattoo Arts Convention expecting to see thousands of fans this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of tattoo artists are in town for the Kansas City Arts Tattoo Convention, and hundreds of fans lined up Friday to get in.

Organizers expect to see around 10,000 people throughout the weekend. Not all will get ink, but the ones who do hope to leave with their story told through art and a tattoo.

"It will make me think of her every day," Sara Trompeter said.

She's getting a bouquet of peonies in honor of her cousin, Chrissy. She died two years ago from cancer at only 40 years young. Peonies come in every color -- except blue. But that's exactly what you'll find on Trompeter's arm now.

"The color for the sarcoma ribbon is blue, and then one of her favorite colors was pink, so it will be pink and blue," Trompeter said.

And to make it even more special: "I'm getting tattooed by one of my favorite artists from 'Ink Master,'" Trompeter said excitedly.

Spike TV's James Vaughn loves flowers and imagery but said any tattoo that tells a story is beautiful.

"Those are the best tattoos to have because they actually have meaning," Vaughn said.

It puts on the pressure, knowing this piece of art will be there for the rest of their lives.

"It's kind of like a high honor, but also I can't mess this up," Vaughn said laughing.

Across the convention floor, Chavez Gaiten has a lot of trust in his artist, Brooks from Hawaii. They had a conversation about life, and Gaiten let Brooks take the reins, not knowing what it would look like until it was done.

"He tells a story though his eyes, and it's about what we've communicated and where I am in my life. So every year it changes," Gaiten said.

While Gaiten chooses to bookmark his journey in life through tattoos, Trompeter uses hers to push her in being strong every day until the very end -- just like her cousin.

"She was pretty much almost gone, and she still came to my graduation," Trompeter said. "And that is something I will keep for ever and ever and ever."

"Tattooing has become leaps and bounds different from those old bluish sailor tattoos your grandpa had. Tattooing now is really a fine art form in and of itself," Kansas City Tattoo Arts Convention organizer Troy Timpel said.

More than ink will catch your eye at the convention.

The Enigma will put on a stellar performance throughout the weekend. FOX4's Regan Porter got to be part of one Friday, pulling a sword from his mouth.

The Enigma says there's a deeper meaning behind his performance. He hopes you leave knowing anything is possible.

Tickets are $20 for a day and only sold at the show. Children 12 and under free.

Convention times:

Friday: 2 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Enigma performs:

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.