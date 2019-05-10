Local orthodontist buys $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies, donates them to first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- The Girl Scout motto is "be prepared." It's an organization that trains girls in good citizenship and good conduct.

Metro Girl Scouts definitely got to practice those principles thanks to the generosity of a local orthodontist who got more cookies than he bargained for.

A mighty force armed with delicious treats recently descended upon unsuspecting firefighters for a very special delivery.

"We brought these cookies here to thank you for your service because you guys work so hard to save all of us,” Girl Scout Iza George said to firefighters at Consolidated Fire District No. 2 in Johnson County while delivering cookies.

It's movement started by Dr. Chad Bulleigh.

The local orthodontist has a lot of patients who are Girl Scouts, so to help them out, Bulleigh posted on his practice's Facebook page that he would buy five boxes of cookies from each Girl Scout who came in.

“It evolved quite rapidly,” Bulleigh said.

He thought he would be lucky to get 20 troops to respond. But after moms began sharing his post, Bulleigh got a big surprise.

“We had over 70 troops call, and we didn't turn any troops away,” he said. “We bought over 3,144 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to donate."

That's over $15,000 in Girl Scout cookies.

Bulleigh and his staff certainly couldn't eat them all, so he decided to double down on his good will. He's been giving them away to people who truly deserve them.

"You know, I don't regret it at all, I was Boy Scout and the Girl Scouts do great things,” Bulleigh said about the expense. “And we are donating all of this to first responders who provide the security blanket that we sleep under. They are our true heroes.”

"It is awesome what they are doing,” Battalion Chief Mike Morse said. “It is great what Bulleigh did in collecting these, helping them out with their sales and, in turn, coming to thank us with them. So I think it is fantastic.”

Fire stations and police departments across the metro have been getting deliveries from local Girl Scouts, and the girls have been getting badges for their effort, all while learning a valuable lesson.

"It made me feel joyful and just happy to know we are doing something nice for the community,” Iza said after a delivery.

Bulleigh plans on doing this again next year, so Girl Scouts, get ready and put him on your sales call sheet.