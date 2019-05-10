New Komotodo Sushi Burrito restaurant in Overland Park highlights metro’s diversity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Another new eatery is coming to the metro. On Saturday, Komotodo Sushi Burrito will open at 137th and Metcalf.

The fast-casual restaurant serves sushi rolled like burritos along with poke bowls, fries and desserts. This is the franchise’s second location and its first location in the Kansas City metro.

The owners said Kansas City is diverse, and they want the restaurant to reflect that diversity.

“We were visiting Denver and always wanted to try a sushi burrito. So we found Komotodo down the street from us and tried it, fell in love, called the owner the next day and wanted to be the first ones to bring it to Kansas City,” said Nika Marnell, Komotodo Sushi Burrito co-owner.

Doors open for a grand opening celebration at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.