KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Construction on the model train exhibit at Union Station is chugging along.

For about three months, volunteers have been working non-stop to install 8,000 square feet of model trains.

The new exhibit, set to open sometime after Memorial Day, will tell the history of Union Station and Kansas City.

FOX4 Photojournalist Jerry Paauwe gives us a sneak peek.