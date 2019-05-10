Police identify man found dead inside Northland home after fire, deemed murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the body that was discovered last weekend in a house fire in the Northland.

Matthew Calkins, 35 of Gardner, was found dead inside a home on N.E. Poe Street on Sunday.

Police were initially called to the home for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they could see smoke showing from the house and called fire crews.

When firefighters got inside the home, they located Calkins’ body. Investigators later deemed his death a homicide, but KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said police aren’t releasing his cause of death at this time.

A man who was at the home was being questioned by detectives, and police said a suspect was taken into custody. But no one has been formally charged in Calkins’ death at this time. Snapp said charges are expected early next week.

Anyone with information that can help police with this crime can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.