Spring Hill man cycling hundreds of miles to raise money for childhood cancer research

SPRING HILL, Kan. — A Spring Hill man is cycling for a cure this summer.

Derek Buckridge is an avid mountain biker. He’s pledged to ride 300 miles and raise $5,000 in the month of June for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

It’s part of the Great Cycle Challenge USA, which has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the nation, raising $16 million in the past five years.

Buckridge said it’s a cause close to his heart after losing several loved ones to cancer.

“It hits close to home, and you see what they went through at their age. So to see a young child going through it, and now I have a little boy. So it’s giving back, and you want to do what you can to help all the people who are fighting this,” Buckridge said.

Anyone can participate in the Great Cycle Challenge by signing up free online, logging miles and asking your friends and family to pledge support.

If you’d like to help Buckridge’s efforts, you can do so here.