Still waiting for answers, friends plan memorial for man killed in KC house explosion

KANSAS CITY Mo. -- A month after friends identified a man who died in a fiery house explosion, Lee Mecker's friends plan to celebrate his life.

They say the gathering will happened even through the circumstances of his death remain a mystery.

Close friends identified Mecker as the man first responders found dead inside a house near 15th and Fremont on April 10.

Melinda Hudgens first met Mecker nearly 35 years ago. She described his as a kind, loving man who always wanted to lend a helping hand. Hudgens said that's how he'll be remembered.

"The only thing that we can do is just be together and try to glue each other, the pieces, tape each other back together little by little," Hudgens said.

She said it's been an emotional month for her and many of Mecker's other friends. She expected answers to come quickly following her friend's death.

Weeks later, Hudgens is still waiting for an update from police on the investigation into Mecker's death.

"It's been very frustrating not knowing, not having a name, not having an answer, not getting that closure. It's not going to bring him back," Hudgens said. "His spirit is still here with us, and that's what is getting us through."

Mecker's friends will gather at Sidestreet Bar located at 413 E. 33rd St. A memorial potluck will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Friends plan to share stories and memories and just be together as they remember Mecker. Anyone 21 years and older is invited.