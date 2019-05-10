× Two life sentences for man convicted of child rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Thursday a Jackson County Judge sentenced Antoine L. Ellis to two life sentences for his conviction in a sex abuse case of a 13-year-old victim, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

Ellis was convicted in March of two counts of Statutory Rape 1st Degree and one count of Child Enticement. The judge sentenced Ellis to life without parole on the first rape conviction and added a second life sentence for the second rape conviction. Those sentences are set to run consecutively. The judge additionally set a third sentence of 15 years to run concurrent to the two life sentences.

Court records said that family members of the victim reported to police sexual text messages between the victim and the defendant. Some of the messages referred to a two-year sexual relationship.