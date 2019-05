LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are looking to find the person or group who stole three expensive cars out in Liberty Saturday.

Officials said at 4 a.m. Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty was burglarized. The three cars stolen seen in the tweet below, may have Dealer license plates on them.

If you see these cars, you are asked to contact local police.

Anyone who may have information on the burglary is asked to contact KC Tips Hotline or Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

This morning at 4 a.m. Heartland Chevrolet was burglarized. The 3 cars pictured were stolen. They may have Dealer license plates on them. If you see these cars pls call your local police. If you have info on the burglary please contact @KCCrimeStop or Liberty PD at 439.4701. pic.twitter.com/ElzOkeRQRT — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) May 11, 2019