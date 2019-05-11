Group delivers inspirational ‘love bags’ for cancer patients at North KC Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Volunteers from Giving Hope and Help non-profit spent Saturday morning surprising cancer patients at North Kansas City Hospital with 'love bags' filled with toiletries and inspirational items.

Founder and president of the organization, Jessica McClellan says this gesture is meant to uplift the men and women. And for the mother's, to let them know someone is thinking of them, this holiday.

“I just want them to know that somebody cares. I want them to know that giving hope and help is about inspiring and uplifting patients that have to be in the hospital on holidays. No one wants to be in the hospital on Mothers Day,” McClellan said.

A knock on the door is followed by unexpected visitors.

Like for Mary Jane Johnson, a patient in the oncology unit,

“It makes me feel very special. It makes me feel that I can move on and I will beat this. 'It’s really pumped up my day,” said Johnson.

McClellan has surprised Cancer patients with Love Bogs before.

The special bags filled with everything from toiletries, to scarves and inspirational notes.

An idea she created in her niece’s honor and has continued for five years.

“Her name was Tierra. Tierra fought lymphoma for six years, and she was always in the hospital on holidays. I wanted to do something special for her. While she was still with us, I launched love bags for cancer donation and delivery event,” said McClellan.

Also taking time to pray for the many patients. McClellan says it`s a simple way to give back.

The group will be visiting Research Medical Center Monday, delivering around a dozen more bags.

If you would like to become a part of Giving hope and help or volunteer, or donate.

Givinghopeandhelp.org for more information.

Portion of proceeds to the American Cancer Society.