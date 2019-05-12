Historic Strawberry Hill business looking for stolen sign that ties it to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A piece of history was stolen from a bar and pizza joint in the historic Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

Part owner of Shorty's Pizza at the Colonial Club John Stoner said someone took a beloved sign during a party Friday night.

"We didn’t have a lot of artifacts from when this used to be a happening place back in the day. So it was one of the few old pieces that we did that tied it together," Stoner said. "The rest of it was just beer advertising and things like that and this was part of the community thing."

A bartender cleaning up at closing, saw the chain it was hooked to, and noticed the sign was missing. It was hanging in the bathroom when they moved in a little more than a year ago.

Stoner said it's a remnant from when this place was a bar back in the day and ties them to the community.

"We're not mad, we know that stuff happens. Please bring it back," Stoner said, "You can leave it inside or on the back patio and let us go about our business. Nobody's mad.

Stoner said the sign was made in 1984 and if they ever get the original back, it will go behind the bar where it's harder to get a hold of.