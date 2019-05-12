Jury convicts KC man who sexually assaulted family member who is mentally disabled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a Kansas City man who sexually assaulted a family member who is mentally disabled.

The jury on Friday convicted Ronald Davie of Sodomy and Incest. The 52-year-old had a previous sex offence in 1993.

According to court records, in April 2017, officers were sent to a home near West 101st Terrace and Jefferson Street in regard to a sodomy.

When officers arrived on scene, the mother of the victim, stated that he told her he was sodomized by Davie. According to the court documents, the victim is mentally disabled and also has several health problems including diabetes, cerebral palsy and scoliosis.

The mother stated she came home from work the day before and found the victim with his pants down around his ankles sitting on the couch. She then heard a door close in another room, then the front door open and close in which she started yelling for the victim to find out who was in the house. The victim then told her what happened.

A forensic interview of the victim by the Child Protection Center revealed that the victim had been sodomized by Davie.

Davie will be sentenced on July 26, 2019.