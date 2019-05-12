Ned Yost and Royals players talk about their moms in honor of Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a lot of moms who spend a lot of their lives at their kids’ sports events. That’s certainly true for moms of Kansas City Royals players.

In honor of Mother’s Day, FOX4 spent some time talking to the team about their moms.

Manager Ned Yost’s mom passed away in November 2016. He tells FOX4 he remembers her everyday, especially on his way home form the stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of the moms were athletes in their own right. Like Krissy Merrifield, who played her share of baseball, football and basketball with Whit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Third baseman Hunter Dozier hears from his mom after every single game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Gordon is in the midst of a long successful career as a Royal and on Friday night he just racked up his 1500th hit, and it was a dinger.

But with all of his accomplishments, Gordon said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his mom.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video