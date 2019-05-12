× New Forever stamp honors Battleship USS Missouri

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new Forever stamp this week to honor the American battleship USS Missouri (BB-63).

The famed battleship is being honored to coincide with the 75th anniversary of her commissioning on June 11, 1944.

The battleship was affectionately nicknamed “Mighty Mo,” and had one of the most historic roles during World War II. On Sept. 2, 1945, military officials from the Allied powers and imperial Japan convened on her deck and signed the documents confirming Japan’s surrender and ending the war.

USPS said the stamp art depicts Missouri from a low vantage point almost at sea level, cutting through the water at a moderate speed commensurate with entering or leaving port. Large and imposing in the frame, Missouri is shown in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945. Clouds loom in the background, tinged with gold and rose from the sun’s rays.

Designed by art director Greg Breeding, the stamp features a digital illustration created by Dan Cosgrove.