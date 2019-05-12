Royals honor breast cancer survivors on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Decked out in pink with signs in tow, breast cancer survivors wait to take the field at Kauffman Stadium, for one memorable Mother's Day.

"It's pretty incredible. There's probably not enough words to it. We were out on the field earlier. I feel a little bit like royalty, which feels really uncomfortable. But just an honor to be here," Dr. Jane Boxterman said.

Sunday dubbed "Breast Cancer Awareness Day" by the Royals. Survivors were front and center during pre-game festivities.

"It feels amazing. The amount of support the Royals has given is incredible,"Boxterman said.

High fives from Sluggerrr and handshakes from Alex Gordon, with lots of smiles to go around.

Gordon's mother and cancer survivor, Leslie taking in the moment.

"These women, their strength is amazing. If you listen to their stories and know the struggles they've been through. A lot of pain and a lot of chemotherapy, it's not an easy course," Leslie Gordon said.

While many of these women have already beaten cancer, others like Amy Benson are just beginning their fight.

"Just meeting other women who are going through the same thing and who have been through this. And understanding that I'm not alone. That's the most important thing," Amy Benson said.

This is a moment, these women won't soon forget. One, they also won't take for granted.

"I think I didn't really have a pulse on the significance of the moment and being present. So, I think that's one thing that's definitely been forefront, is to continue to have strong faith and to be present," Boxterman said.