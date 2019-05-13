American actress Doris Day, as Doris Martin, smiles and Denver Pyle (1920 - 1997), as Buck Webb, looks suspicious in an episode of 'The Doris Day Show,' entitled 'The Prizefighter and The Lady', October 8, 1969. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
Actress Doris Day dies at age 97
American actress Doris Day, as Doris Martin, smiles and Denver Pyle (1920 - 1997), as Buck Webb, looks suspicious in an episode of 'The Doris Day Show,' entitled 'The Prizefighter and The Lady', October 8, 1969. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says.
Day was 97.
She began her career in 1939 as a big band singer.
During her career she was the top female box office draw for a record-setting six straight years. She also had her own TV show, “The Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.