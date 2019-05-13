× Actress Doris Day dies at age 97

LOS ANGELES — Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says.

Day was 97.

She began her career in 1939 as a big band singer.

During her career she was the top female box office draw for a record-setting six straight years. She also had her own TV show, “The Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.